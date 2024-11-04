Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.68. 88,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,215. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

