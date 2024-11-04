Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.39-0.49 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.390-0.490 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,608.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

