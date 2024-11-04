Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $443,145.39

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $443,145.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,650,528,679 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

