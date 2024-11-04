Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Veralto worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

