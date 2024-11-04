Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $3.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

