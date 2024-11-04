Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

VET stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

