Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s Why

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Vertex Resource Group Company Profile
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Resource Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.