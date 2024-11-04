Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s Why

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

