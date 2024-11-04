Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 538.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,402 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

View Our Latest Report on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.