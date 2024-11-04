Vestor Capital LLC Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 222.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 92,556 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS opened at $116.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

