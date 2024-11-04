Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,713 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price target (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $526.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

