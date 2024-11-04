Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $322.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.81 and a one year high of $332.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

