Vestor Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.