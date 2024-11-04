Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.