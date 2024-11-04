Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

