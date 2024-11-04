Vow Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $346,490.55 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

