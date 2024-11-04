WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.61 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. WAX has a total market cap of $102.92 million and $5.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,620.46 or 1.00028367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 1.00001591 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,277,300,416 coins and its circulating supply is 3,560,192,970 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,277,111,868.9017787 with 3,560,237,167.318594 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02889805 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $6,286,400.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

