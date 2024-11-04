Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FrontView REIT (FVR)

FrontView REIT (NYSE: FVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2024 – FrontView REIT is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – FrontView REIT is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – FrontView REIT is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2024 – FrontView REIT is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. 118,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,444. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Stephen Preston bought 3,540 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,213.60. This represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Preston purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,875,659.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

