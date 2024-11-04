Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flex (FLEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX):

10/31/2024 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2024 – Flex is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2024 – Flex was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/10/2024 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Flex Stock Up 2.3 %

FLEX stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Flex Ltd alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,808,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $51,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 792,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 556,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.