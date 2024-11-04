Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $362.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

NYSE MOH opened at $329.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $327.83. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 98.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

