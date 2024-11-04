Wells Fargo & Company Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $199.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $171.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $155.23 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

