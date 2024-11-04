Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Welltower worth $141,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WELL opened at $134.18 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

