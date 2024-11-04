Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

