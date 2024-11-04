Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in Waste Management by 33.6% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 77.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waste Management by 417.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Waste Management by 67.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,537,000 after acquiring an additional 709,678 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $167.78 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

