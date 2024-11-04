Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $156.79 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

