Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

