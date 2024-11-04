Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $487.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $366.91 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

