Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Raised by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 120,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

