Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $69.55 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

