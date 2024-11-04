World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.23. 66,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,169. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.79 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

