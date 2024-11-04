World Equity Group Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.21. 1,297,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

