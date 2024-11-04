WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.83 and last traded at C$21.77. 1,468,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 205,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.
The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.
