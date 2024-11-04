Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

