Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 360000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$503,100.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

