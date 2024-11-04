ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $380,767.67 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00031288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

