ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $381,078.12 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

