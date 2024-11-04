Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Zebec Network has a market cap of $56.58 million and $5.15 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,782.72 or 0.99867273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,715.28 or 0.99767919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00089911 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,032,593.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars.

