Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 3,285,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,196,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.07 ($0.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZPHR

Zephyr Energy Stock Up 13.9 %

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.25 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.39.

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading

