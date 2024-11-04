Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.90 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $249.36 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,800,660,980 coins and its circulating supply is 19,114,507,932 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

