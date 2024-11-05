1,308,881 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,934,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

DOC stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

