3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7 billion-$31.7 billion.

MMM opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

