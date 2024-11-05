479 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 580,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 22.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,419. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $525.03 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $523.33 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $584.37 and its 200-day moving average is $567.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

