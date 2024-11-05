490 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $424.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $274.42 and a 1 year high of $461.77. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.