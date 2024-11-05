Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

