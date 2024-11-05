American Superconductor Corporation Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) disclosed its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company made this announcement through a press release on October 30, 2024. The full text of the press release is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In compliance with Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the information in this report, including Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed”, nor is it subject to the act’s liabilities. Furthermore, it is not incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly specified by reference in such a filing.

Alongside the financial results disclosure, American Superconductor Corporation presented the following exhibits in the Form 8-K filing:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release issued by American Superconductor Corporation on October 30, 2024. This release is furnished but not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File – the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

John W. Kosiba, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American Superconductor Corporation, signed the report filed on October 30, 2024, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

