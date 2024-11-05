Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $5.79

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Blink Charging Stock Down 1.5 %

BLNK stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $203.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.65. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 557,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

