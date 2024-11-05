Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

