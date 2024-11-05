Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC owned 1.02% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 133,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $11,503,000.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUCY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.