Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after buying an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,119,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,962,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

