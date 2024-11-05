ASB Consultores LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. ASB Consultores LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

