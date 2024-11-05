ASB Consultores LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $68.77 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

